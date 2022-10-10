© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events
Ticket Giveaways
Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Lee Oskar & Friends

KNKX Public Radio
Published October 10, 2022 at 10:26 AM PDT
NPAF_2022-23_Season_Poster_8.5x11
npacf.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of a pioneering funk/jazz band, who composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993. Since then, Oskar and his original band mates from that era perform as the LowRider Band. Oskar also performs around the world with outstanding musicians from the Pacific Northwest, known as Lee Oskar and Friends, featuring his own new arrangements, innovative compositions, and well-loved hit songs.

Lee will also be displaying some of his artwork at Tsuga Gallery in Bothell.

Entry deadline is October 16, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

Tags
Events BluesJazzTicket Giveaway