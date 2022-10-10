Anat Cohen Quartetinho

Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall, Great Hall

Ever charismatic, prolific and inspired, Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds from all over the world though with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. As JazzTimes notes, “With the clarinet she becomes a singer, a dancer, a poet, a mad scientist, laughing’“musically’“with the sheer delight of reaching that new place, that new feeling, with each chorus.” Known for her enthralling music which draws inspiration from her cultural roots in Israel along with modern and traditional jazz, classical music, Brazilian choro, Argentine tango, and an expansive timeline of Afro-Cuban styles, her music is truly expansive and celebratory.

Anat Cohen debuts a brand new group —the Anat Cohen Quartetinho—featuring Anat (clarinet & bass clarinet), Vitor Gonçalves (accordion & piano), Tal Mashiach (bass & 7-string guitar), and James Shipp (percussion, vibraphone, & electronics). Quartetinho was birthed from her GRAMMY-nominated Tentet (which each musician is also a member of), who released their highly lauded project Triple Helix in 2019. The members of Quartetinho hail from Israel, the US, and Brazil, and explore a myriad of musical influences, acoustic and electronic sounds.

