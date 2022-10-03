La Tofana's Poison Emporium

© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region.

Published October 3, 2022
matchatheatreworks.com
BY JOY MCCULLOUGH, DIRECTED BY AMY POISSON

MACHA THEATRE WORKS 2022-2023 SEASON

Set in 17th century Rome, La Tofana’s Apothecary dutifully serves those who have nowhere else to turn. Three generations of women earn their keep by mixing potions to treat every ailment, from itchy rashes to tempestuous husbands. But when a deadly scandal threatens their very existence, each must decide her own fate as the authorities close in around them. Joy McCullough’s bold new play reveals how in times of darkness, perhaps love, trust, and solidarity—mixed with a dash of lawbreaking—is just what the apothecary ordered.

Cast: Alba Davenport, Lisa Every, Melodie Gorow, Shyloh Leigh, Sydney Maltese, Bianca Raso, Ilze Riekstiņš, Amy Van Mechelen.

Production Team: Amy Poisson (Director), Helen T. Mariam (Assistant Director), Parmida Ziaei (Scenic Designer), Dani Norberg (Lighting Designer), Andi Villegas (Sound Designer), Zoé Tziotis Shields (Costume Designer), Robin Macartney (Props Designer) Cass Gill (Stage Manager), Bailey Dobbins (Stage Manager).

Produced at West of Lenin.

Photos by Joe Iano Photography.

Entry deadline is October 9, 2022.

