La Tofana's Poison Emporium

October 14 - 29

West of Lenin, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

LA TOFANA’S POISON EMPORIUM

BY JOY MCCULLOUGH, DIRECTED BY AMY POISSON

MACHA THEATRE WORKS 2022-2023 SEASON

Set in 17th century Rome, La Tofana’s Apothecary dutifully serves those who have nowhere else to turn. Three generations of women earn their keep by mixing potions to treat every ailment, from itchy rashes to tempestuous husbands. But when a deadly scandal threatens their very existence, each must decide her own fate as the authorities close in around them. Joy McCullough’s bold new play reveals how in times of darkness, perhaps love, trust, and solidarity—mixed with a dash of lawbreaking—is just what the apothecary ordered.

Cast: Alba Davenport, Lisa Every, Melodie Gorow, Shyloh Leigh, Sydney Maltese, Bianca Raso, Ilze Riekstiņš, Amy Van Mechelen.

Production Team: Amy Poisson (Director), Helen T. Mariam (Assistant Director), Parmida Ziaei (Scenic Designer), Dani Norberg (Lighting Designer), Andi Villegas (Sound Designer), Zoé Tziotis Shields (Costume Designer), Robin Macartney (Props Designer) Cass Gill (Stage Manager), Bailey Dobbins (Stage Manager).

Produced at West of Lenin.

Photos by Joe Iano Photography.

—

Entry deadline is October 9, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**