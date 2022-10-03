CLASSICS I: RACHMANINOFF & ROSES

Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Blake Pouliot, violin

Karen Tanaka: Rose AbsoluteKorngold: Violin Concerto

Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

LUSH ROMANCE: Inspired by the scent of a French perfume, Japanese composer Karen Tanaka describes Rose Absolute as a “floral bouquet for a lover, as my personal, romantic present.” Dubbed a “once in a lifetime talent,” Blake Pouliot will perform Korngold’s dazzling and melodic Violin Concerto, the piece that marked the composer’s departure from writing film scores during World War II. Rachmaninoff’s final masterwork, Symphonic Dances, captures the composer’s nostalgia for the Russia he left behind, along with references to his earlier works and sacred chants.

—

Entry deadline is October 9, 2022.

