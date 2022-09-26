Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh! Tour

October 22 at 2 p.m.

Meany Center for the Arts, Seattle

For 50 years, Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality with choreography that changed the look of modern dance. Now for this anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future. As fresh and vibrant as ever, this feisty, shape-shifting arts organism puts the “Oh!” in ​BIG FIVE-OH! and continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences’ hearts and minds. The celebration includes signature works, from vintage classics to their trendsetting innovations in shadow play.

The dancers move so skillfully … that they cease to resemble people at all…you feel as though you’ve glimpsed many worlds.

— The New Yorker

Please note: this performance includes partial nudity.

Dance Series generously underwritten by Delaney and Justin Dechant and Ira and Courtney Gerlich in honor of Katharyn Alvord Gerlich.​​

