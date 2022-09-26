Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!
International Quilt & Fiber Arts Festival
- October 7 - 9
- Edward D. Hansen Conference Center, Everett
The Pacific Northwest's premier quilt & fiber art festival, featuring art from across the US and around the world, workshops, classes, presenting artists, vendors, and more!
Entry deadline is October 2, 2022.
