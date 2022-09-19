Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!
Within/Earshot Jazz Festival
- BIMA presents Within/Earshot Jazz Festival 2022
- October
- Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
BIMA’s highly anticipated Within/Earshot Jazz Festival returns to the Frank Buxton Auditorium this October with an exciting lineup of live music, film, and presentations. Travel from New Orleans to Barcelona, Brazil to Newport, Seattle to… outer space!
—
Entry deadline is September 25, 2022.
