© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events
Ticket Giveaways
Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Within/Earshot Jazz Festival

KNKX Public Radio
Published September 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT
WEJF-webheader.png
biartmuseum.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

BIMA’s highly anticipated Within/Earshot Jazz Festival returns to the Frank Buxton Auditorium this October with an exciting lineup of live music, film, and presentations. Travel from New Orleans to Barcelona, Brazil to Newport, Seattle to… outer space!

Entry deadline is September 25, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

Tags
Events BluesJazzTicket Giveaway