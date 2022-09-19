BIMA presents Within/Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

October

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

BIMA’s highly anticipated Within/Earshot Jazz Festival returns to the Frank Buxton Auditorium this October with an exciting lineup of live music, film, and presentations. Travel from New Orleans to Barcelona, Brazil to Newport, Seattle to… outer space!

—

Entry deadline is September 25, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

