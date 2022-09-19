Grace Kelly CD Pre-Release

Tuesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“…broad tone and tenacious flow on the alto saxophone, clearly in possession of virtuoso talents… impressive singing voice, flitting among a range of styles.” – NY Times (July 2018)

“[A] jazz innovator… Making jazz young” – BILLBOARD

“Grace Kelly has an electric charisma onstage that instantly ignites the room”– Jon Batiste (Bandleader for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace Kelly has announced a new U.S. tour supporting her upcoming album and 14th release, All That I Need.

The album will be available online at the end of October, but audiences who see her live on this tour will have the opportunity to hear it first and get their hands on the physical CD. The album took Kelly on a journey of self-discovery and was influenced by written works by amazing female authors, including one of the tracks, "We Will Rise," inspired by Maya Angelou's poem "And Still I Rise." This upcoming album, which is her first in three years, includes songs that reflect on different aspects of courage. She said in a statement about the new music, "This album was inspired by the different emotions that embody the courageous spirit. I found myself on a real journey thinking about what the courageous spirit feels and looks like to me. It took me for a ride bringing up many memories and stories."

—

Entry deadline is September 25, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**