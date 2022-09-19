An Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Two of America's most prolific songwriters of any generation—Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt—return to Tacoma to share their unique blend of musical artistry. Both performers deliver songs that speak to your core with lyrics filled with equal parts joy and pain. While on stage, the genuine affection and admiration each holds for the other is shared with the audience as they riff and entertain not only those listening, but themselves as well. These master storytellers will lead you on an intimate journey of heart-wrenching, soul-searching, and often times funny as hell truths.

Lyle Lovett is easily one of the most revered of America's singer-songwriters and performers; yet he isn't an artist easily defined. Lovett has been a music pioneer forging his own path since 1980, carving out a career that spans 14 albums over 3 decades. Fusing elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, he both pens and performs barrier-breaking music, which ceaselessly defies convention. Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album.

—

Entry deadline is September 25, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**