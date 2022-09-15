KNKX and Tacoma Arts Live present Inside 'The Walk Home' on Oct. 18

KNKX and Tacoma Arts Live present a free event in conjunction with The Walk Home podcast at Theater on the Square on October 18 at 7 p.m. The Walk Home is a co-production of KNKX and The Seattle Times.

KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog, Special Projects reporters/producers Mayowa Aina and Will James and The Seattle Times Senior Investigative reporter Patrick Malone will go behind the scenes of the podcast, adding new details and insights to Manuel Ellis’ story and previewing the final episodes.

The event includes an audience Q&A. KNKX will record and videotape the event. Registration for this free event is required. (Presenting tickets at the event is not required.) Walk-ups are welcome if space is available.

About The Walk Home podcast

KNKX’s Special Projects team and The Seattle Times investigative team have created The Walk Home, a multi-part podcast chronicling the life and death of Manuel Ellis — and the revelations that came to light afterward.

The Walk Home unfolds across eight episodes, marshalling The Seattle Times’ investigative heft and KNKX’s storytelling prowess. The podcast gives a national audience a close-up, emotional, fresh, and insightful view of policing, race, and poverty in America — ahead of what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

From the team that brought you Outsiders, The Walk Home podcast stands out from other audio documentaries on police violence by exploring not only the actions of individual officers over a few minutes, but also decades of macro forces that contributed to Ellis dying on a darkened residential street.

Subscribe at thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Support for The Walk Home is provided by NPR, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, movetotacoma.com and Group Health Foundation.