KNKX honors National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is organized by The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society. The celebration is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Also referred to as Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month, the celebration highlights the history and cultures of Hispanic or Latinx people who came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The Pacific Northwest benefits from a rich history of Hispanic and Latinx peoples making their mark on the region's cultural fabric and boasts many communities with strong Latinx roots. South Park and nearby White Center have long served as home to many Latinx families and businesses. SeaTac and Burien are also emerging as centers of Latinx culture in Seattle.

Some regional resources:

Bailadores de Bronce is a Mexican folkloric dance group that performs in and around Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Check their Facebook page for upcoming performances.

El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races) is a hub for the Latino community in Washington providing a wide range of multi-ethnic social services, as well as educational and cultural programs. Its stated mission is "to build the Beloved Community through unifying all racial and economic sectors; to organize, empower, and defend the basic human rights of our most vulnerable and marginalized populations; and to bring critical consciousness, justice, dignity, and equity to all the peoples of the world."

King County Library System has a suggested reading list, recognizing the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latinx Americans to the United States.

Tacoma Public Library has a recommended reading list of novels by Hispanic and Latino authors.

Check out the Proctor Farmers Market’s (Tacoma) events celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month.

Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture celebrates the rich history of Chicano/as and Latino/as in Washington state. The first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture showcases the history of Chicano/as and Latino/as from post-World War II immigration to present time.

Some regional events:

Sept. 10 - Oct. 15: The MEXAM NW Festival is a multi-event, multi-venue festival that showcases contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

Curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, MEXAM is a joint effort supported by local partners and community members to celebrate the relationship between Mexico and the United States.

There is an extensive calendar of regional events on the MEXAM NW Festival website, including:

Sept. 17 - Night of Mexican Legends at Highline Heritage Museum

Sept. 18 - Washington State Fair Fiestas Patrias

Sept. 25 - Community Day at Seattle Aquarium

Oct. 1 - Fiestas Patrias & Hispanic Heritage Month at Kirkland Urban

Oct. 6 - Classical and Latin American Concerts at Good Shepherd Center

Sept.14, 1:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park: Hispanic Heritage Day with the Seattle Mariners. Join the M’s as they recognize the Hispanic community’s contributions to the Pacific Northwest and the game of baseball. The Mariners are taking on the Padres in a special weekday matinee, and you can pick up tickets for as low as $12.

Sept. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m.: The Seattle YMCA of Greater Seattle is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month by hosting a ¡Bailemos Juntos! Y Community Dance Party at the Matt Griffin Y (3595 S 188th Street in SeaTac). Take a dance break and learn some new moves, all while connecting with your local Hispanic and Latinx communities.

Sept. 22 from noon to 1 p.m.: The Y presents an online community conversation, "Navigating Hispanic & Latinx Labels." Join this lunch and learn as we assess how labels define and divide us, and how simplifying the complex and diverse Latinx/Hispanic diaspora ensures that racism becomes embedded institutionally and structurally. Together, we can explore how to disrupt the systems and policies which ignore and harm the diversity of the Hispanic and Latinx communities—and how we can reclaim and redefine labels.

Information on both of these events here.

Sept. 17 (1-7 p.m.) and Sept. 18 (1-6 p.m.) in the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias is part of the Seattle Center Festál series and produced in partnership with Sea Mar Community Health Centers. Free and open to the public.

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias is a celebration of Latino culture and commemorates the independence of different countries within the Latin America region, many of which celebrate their national independence day in the month of September. It is a festival to celebrate the history while taking pride in the new generations of Latinos that now call the United States home.

Sept. 24 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Tacoma Armory: KNKX sponsors Festival Latinx Creando Posibilidades Juntos celebrating the Latino communities of the South Sound, with music, dance, art, crafts and more!

Enjoy performances including mariachi, salsa, cumbia and beyond – along with vibrant visual arts and a mercadito where you can find crafts, fine art, jewelry and other treasures. Delicious food, and a community/healthcare services round out this experience for the whole family. Presented by Tacoma Arts Live and Latinx Unidos of the South Sound.

Sept. 30: The Hispanic Heritage Foundation presents the 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards airing on PBS stations. The legendary band Los Lobos is the first honoree announced for this special broadcast.

The historic program, which was created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. Get more information and updates on additional honoree, host, and performance announcements here.

Oct. 7-15: The 14th Annual Seattle Latino Film Festival at various venues (MoPOP, Edmonds Community College, Beacon Cinema and Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City, Bellevue Arts Museum, Shoreline Community College Theater, and Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue). Bringing audiences and filmmakers together for an educational experience and to support the magic of film-making as part of Hispanic and Romance Language Cinema globally.

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Western Washington University in Bellingham has joined a consortium of regional colleges and universities to host a virtual conversation for Latine Heritage Month with groundbreaking Latina journalist Maria de Lourdes Hinojosa Ojeda, the host and executive producer of "Latino USA," which more than 20 years ago became one of the earliest public radio programs devoted to the Latino community, as part of the university's celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. Since 1995, Hinojosa has been named three times as one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics by Hispanic Business magazine for her work as a reporter for CBS, NPR, and CNN.