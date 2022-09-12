“Speakers in the House” Album Release THE HEADHUNTERS plus DJ Logic

Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Nectar Lounge, Seattle

Nectar & The PBJ Present:

THE HEADHUNTERS

featuring Bill Summers, Mike Clark, Donald Harrison, Kyle Roussel and Chris Severin

“Speakers in the House” Album Release

plus DJ Logic

$30-35adv (limited tickets at $30)

7:30pm doors

21+

Nectar Lounge

412 N 36th St

www.nectarlounge.com

—

Entry deadline is September 18, 2022.

