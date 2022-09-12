Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!
THE HEADHUNTERS plus DJ Logic
- “Speakers in the House” Album Release THE HEADHUNTERS plus DJ Logic
- Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Nectar Lounge, Seattle
Nectar & The PBJ Present:
THE HEADHUNTERS
featuring Bill Summers, Mike Clark, Donald Harrison, Kyle Roussel and Chris Severin
“Speakers in the House” Album Release
plus DJ Logic
$30-35adv (limited tickets at $30)
7:30pm doors
21+
Nectar Lounge
412 N 36th St
www.nectarlounge.com
—
Entry deadline is September 18, 2022.
**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**