Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

THE HEADHUNTERS plus DJ Logic

KNKX Public Radio
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
x_Artemis_courtesy-of-Absolutely-Live-Entertainment-.jpg
tixr.com

Nectar & The PBJ Present:
THE HEADHUNTERS
featuring Bill Summers, Mike Clark, Donald Harrison, Kyle Roussel and Chris Severin
“Speakers in the House” Album Release
plus DJ Logic

$30-35adv (limited tickets at $30)
7:30pm doors
21+

Nectar Lounge
412 N 36th St
www.nectarlounge.com

