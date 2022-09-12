Karrin Allyson Quartet

Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Vocalist, pianist and songwriter KARRIN ALLYSON is a five-time Grammy award nominee, originally from the Midwest and has lived in NYC for 20 years. Ms. Allyson travels the globe playing clubs, festivals, performing arts centers and beyond.

Getting her bachelors in piano performance with a french minor, Karrin has been a band leader in many different situations with some of the best in the business.

Throughout her live performances and her 15 CDs, her talent runs the musical gamut between french chansons, The Great American Songbook, instrumental jazz standards with new lyrics, pop, blues, bossanova, tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein and her most recent offerings: an all-original CD “Some of that Sunshine” (2018) along with another special project (Aug 2019) “Shoulder to Shoulder; Centennial Tribute to Woman’s Suffrage” featuring a vast array of talent including Madeline Peyroux, Rosanne Cash, Harry Belafonte, Rapsody, and Kurt Elling to name just a few.

Karrin is a storyteller who swings and is singing to YOU -with songs in the key of NOW!

Entry deadline is September 18, 2022.

