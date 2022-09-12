© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events
Ticket Giveaways
Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

2022 Earshot Jazz Festival Package

KNKX Public Radio
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
x_Artemis_courtesy-of-Absolutely-Live-Entertainment-.jpg
earshot.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Earshot Jazz Festival returns this year with jazz performances from all around Seattle as well as video streaming from around the world!

Join us for a celebration of the artistic edge and the rich history of jazz. The festival includes a respected series of concerts, films on the art form, commissions, social justice forums, artist panels, residencies, and educational programs. Come together with real people and jazz greats from around the world in creative collaboration while also recognizing Seattle’s place and artists in the world of jazz.

Entry deadline is September 18, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

Tags

Events BluesJazzTicket Giveaway