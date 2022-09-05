Thomas Marriott Album Release - Live From The Heat Dome

Monday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Jazz trumpeter, composer and producer Thomas Marriott is a veteran of the national jazz scene who’s earned eight Golden Ear awards, produced 13 albums as a leader for Origin Records, and toured with greats like Maynard Ferguson and Roy McCurdy, as well as contemporary jazz artists like Orrin Evans and Joe Locke.

The 1999 winner of the Carmine Caruso Jazz Trumpet Competition, Marriott is a true but subtle innovator with a luxuriously round tone, a unique sense of spontaneous and poignant melody, and a penchant for melancholic compositions that evoke an introspective mood. Marriott’s undeniable talent and versatility is the culmination of years of performance with some of the most well-respected names in music.

On the heels of his win of the Carmine Caruso Jazz Trumpet Competition, Marriott moved to New York City where he gained unparalleled experience and national acclaim subbing with groups like the Tito Puente Orchestra, Chico O’Farrill Orchestra, and most notably, Maynard Ferguson’s Big Bop Nouveau Band—whom he joined for three world tours as a jazz soloist. Since, Marriott has continued to work on the road and in the studio with a range of artists such as Mike Clark, Rosemary Clooney, Ivan Neville, Eric Reed, Stix Hooper, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Liv Warfield, Steve Wilson, Charlie Hunter, Brian Lynch, Deltron 3030, Michael Feinstein, and many more.

Marriott returned to his native Seattle in 2004 and has since released 13 albums for Origin Records, three of which made the top-ten on national jazz radio airplay charts, including the 2009 release East-West Trumpet Summit, which made it all the way to number one. Marriott’s music has also been featured on NPR’s “Morning Edition” and has gained critical praise world-wide, including the 2010 release Constraints and Liberations which garnered 4 ½ stars in Downbeat Magazine.

—

Entry deadline is September 11, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**