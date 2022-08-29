The Rumba Kings (Fall 2022) featuring the Arcobaleno String Quartet and Special Guests

October 7 - 8

The Triple Door, Seattle

Our new show resembles a Vegas production more than anything else. It's pure class. It's a night out at The Copacabana in the 40's. The ultimate get dressed-up and have a classy night out show.” - Johnny Bacolas

"Our goal is to take our audience on a trip around the Mediterranean." - George Stevens

KNKX 88.5 FM Presents The Rumba Kings featuring Arcobaleno Strings and special guest performers! Get dressed-up ready for two nights of the most passionate Mediterranean-inspired music imaginable, accompanied by a live performance that is the talk of the Pacific Northwest! Catch the band in our intimate theater before they ascend to international status! Their new single, "Dance with me" is being praised and shared by top radio personality, Delilah, on her social media. Seattle's KNKX has been a proud supporter of their live shows and music from the beginning.

The show features mostly instrumental nylon-guitar driven music, influenced by such artists as the Gipsy Kings and Yanni. For this special performance, The Rumba Kings will be accompanied by a string quartet on several songs, elevating this concert to an entirely different level than previous concerts. The band is thrilled to have one of the most respected string quartets in the Northwest performing with them, Arcobaleno Strings. The quartet will accompany the band on approx. eleven songs. Also one of the Northwest’s top Saxophonist, Jory Tindall, will be joining the band on a couple of songs, as well as the very talented, Rachel Nesvig, on first violin. Rachel will be performing several Mediterranean-inspired songs with the band solo as well. Guest vocalists will also be making special guest appearances in some special segments in the show.

“If it isn’t beautiful, it doesn’t make the cut,” says lead guitarists and co-founder, George Stevens. “We want to put on a show that really moves people, that gives them a feeling they can’t get anywhere else,” Stevens says. Co-founder and producer/bassist Johnny Bacolas continues, “we wanted to create a show that we would love to see, and get chills while watching and listening to. That hasn’t happened to me in a long time. I feel we've accomplished that with this spectacular show.” “Two words to describe our show and music? Passionate and Beautiful,” says Bacolas.

—

