Emmet Cohen

Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen is one of his generation's pivotal figures in music and the related arts. Downbeat praised the "nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary" he employs to communicate with other musicians and audiences at what he terms "the deepest level of humanity and individuality." Leader of the "Emmet Cohen Trio" and creator of the "Masters Legacy Series," Cohen is an internationally acclaimed jazz artist and dedicated music educator.

Emmet Cohen is the winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards and the Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, and Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis. Cohen was a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. He has appeared in the Newport, Monterey, Jerusalem, and North Sea jazz festivals, among others, and at Lincoln Center's Rose Hall and Washington's Kennedy Center. Cohen has headlined at the Village Vanguard, the Blue Note, Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Birdland, Jazz Standard, and Jazzhaus Montmartre. He is Hammond B-3 organist-in-residence at Harlem's SMOKE jazz club.

A Suzuki piano student at age three, Cohen holds jazz piano degrees from the Manhattan School of Music (M.M.) and the University of Miami (B.M.). Emmet Cohen has performed, recorded, or collaborated with Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Jimmy Cobb, George Coleman, Jimmy Heath, Tootie Heath, Houston Person, Christian McBride, Kurt Elling, Billy Hart, Herlin Riley, Lea DeLaria, and Bill T. Jones.

—

Entry deadline is September 4, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**