PJ Morton

Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Moore Theatre, Seattle

PJ Morton at The Moore Saturday, September 17, 2022.

PJ Morton is a multi Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer whose latest project, Gospel According to PJ, earned the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album. The New York Times says the New Orleans native "runs the influences of Allen Toussaint and Stevie Wonder through a bevy ideas from R&B's more recent decades," and since the breakthrough of his 2017 LP Gumbo he's led a creative and critically-acclaimed streak of six self-released and self-produced albums, ten Grammy nominations and back-to-back-to-back wins, his first-ever NAACP Image Award and Soul Train nominations, BET Award nominations, appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, TODAY Show, MSNBC, CNN, Inside the NBA, NPR's Tiny Desk, COLORS, The Super Bowl Halftime Show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more.

On top of his remarkable resume, which includes running his own record label, working as Maroon 5's full-time keyboardist, serving as Solange's former music director, and collaborating with the likes of Erykah Badu, JoJo, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, Stevie Wonder, Tyler Perry, Yebba and dozens of others, Morton is a staunch community advocate in New Orleans. He is currently backing initiatives for local Black-owned banks, leading a campaign to restore the home of jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden, and serving as Dillard University’s first-ever artist-in-residence. In 2020, he launched his own weekly, live-streamed trivia show The Culture, celebrating Black art and entertainment with contestants like Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Miguel, Omari Hardwick and Questlove.

