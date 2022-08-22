© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Orcas Island Film Festival

Published August 22, 2022
Orcas Island is a quiet and pristine environment where film lovers can wander, reflect and digest films as well as enjoy the quaint village of Eastsound and its restaurants, bars, and shops.

Festival attendees can immerse themselves in stories from around the world that will inspire, inform and entertain. During our annual festival we typically screen over 30 incredible films over the course of five days in three venues, that boasts state-of-the-art cinema projection systems. Films at the Orcas Island Film Festival are, "the crème de la crème of the first-tier festival circuit," says Charles Mudede, Film/Art critic from The Stranger. Attendees will see these films before their official theatrical release and the festival provides a unique opportunity for filmmakers and film lovers to connect and share the cinematic experience as well as parties, panels and special events.

Entry deadline is August 28, 2022.

