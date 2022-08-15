Olympia Harbor Days Festival

September 2 - 4

Olympia

The Olympia Harbor Days Festival, a free event offered every Labor Day Weekend since 1974, is full speed ahead for 2022 and showcases the vintage tugboats with a walk aboard show at the docks and races in the bay, tall ships, steam ships and other historic vessels of twentieth century commerce on the Puget Sound. On land, festival attendees enjoy great food, great music, great artisans, plus nautical and marine themed attractions and hands on activities, including Olympia’s tugboat heritage, tribal history and the working waterfront with Port of Olympia tours. On water, maritime fans enjoy tours of historic tugboats and vessels, cruises on Budd Bay and vintage tugboat races when they can be offered. All in all, here are over 250 things to do and see.

Bring your kids to this family-friendly maritime celebration and fuel their dreams of working on the water and sailing the world when they grow up. Olympia Harbor Days Festival also includes locally hand built small watercraft, tribal cultural sharings, sand carving, a LEGO Harbor Build, and dancing pirates just to name a few. The location at Percival Landing is a well-known Pacific Northwest maritime landmark located in downtown Olympia, the WA state Capitol, and is the southern-most tip of the Puget Sound, a destination for many who travel by boat. Hotels, shops, gallery’s, a children’s museum, restaurants, and bars featuring locally brewed beers, wines and distillery products are all within walking distance of the event. For more to do before or after your festival visit go to www.experienceolympia.com.

