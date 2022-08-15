Gerald Albright

Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Whether he’s playing contemporary or straight-ahead jazz, Gerald Albright stands in a class by himself.

Albright released G-Stream in October of 2020, a composition of three action-packed songs Albright chose to specifically enhance the listening experience of his audience who have witnessed a historical change-of-life, due to the pandemic and multi-layered global polarity. All three of the songs from Albright's EP, G-Stream achieved number 1 Billboard status. He will release the sequel to the G-Stream EP, entitled, "G-Stream 2 Turn It Up" on April 29, 2022.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Albright was already an accomplished saxophonist by the time he enrolled at the University of Redlands, but he switched to bass after he saw Louis Johnson in concert. A few months after graduating from college, he joined jazz pianist/R&B singer Patrice Rushen, who was in the process of forming her own band. Later, when the bassist left in the middle of a tour, Albright replaced him and finished the tour on bass guitar. Playing both sax and bass, he became the consummate session and touring musician in the 80s, working with everyone from Anita Baker, Ray Parker, Jr., Atlantic Starr, The Temptations and Maurice White to Les McCann, Teena Marie, the Winans and Whitney Houston.

—

Entry deadline is August 21, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**