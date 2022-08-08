Jane Monheit

Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Come What May, her first album in five years, highlights her fresh takes on first-rate standards, with deft interpretations honed after years on the road. “There is a certain comfortability that comes from performing a song night after night to audiences around the world,” she says. “So by the time we finally got into the studio to make this record, I had the luxury of the arrangements being perfectly familiar, rehearsed, and polished. Putting together this project was a smooth, relaxed process and I think that’s reflected in the final product.”

Monheit has achieved two goals in both making an album that sounds timeless, yet still addressing the current moment. “So much of Come What May is really a way for me to cope with the pandemic in my own personal way,” she explains. “For example, ‘Let’s Take a Walk Around the Block.’ We would all like to visit the magical places listed in the song, but we don’t have any money right now – so let’s just enjoy where we are. I believe everyone can relate to that idea!”

Jane’s lifelong love affair with Brazilian music comes alive with another song about travel, the Antônio Carlos Jobim standard “Samba Do Avião,” also known as “Song of the Jet.” “Musicians are accustomed to traveling the world non-stop,” she comments, “and now that we’re all grounded, it feels very strange. I miss touring so much that I just can’t explain. I literally dream of being back on the road!”

