Published August 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
  • Cory Wong
  • Thursday, November 11
  • Moore Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Cory Wong is a Grammy-nominated American guitarist, bassist, songwriter, podcast-host, and producer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has released many works as a solo artist and in partnership with others. His background spans several genres including jazz, rock and funk. He has performed with Vulfpeck, Dave Koz, Stay Human, The Fearless Flyers, Ben Rector, Dr. Mambo's Combo, Chris Thile and Dirty Loops. He released several albums in 2020, including Live in Amsterdam, a collaboration with the Metropole Orkest, and Meditations, a new-age album with Jon Batiste. His recent works include two albums released in conjunction with his variety show.

Entry deadline is August 7, 2022.

