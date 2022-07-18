Pickathon Music Festival

August 4 - 7

Happy Valley, Oregon

ENTER TO WIN PASSES.

ABOUT PICKATHON

The Pacific Northwest’s premier experiential music festival, Pickathon has been delighting audiences and challenging festival expectations for over 20 years. Set on the rustic Pendarvis Farm in the aptly named Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland, Pickathon takes an approach to festival creation that’s more in line with independent filmmaking. Lineups are curated with up-and-coming artists to fall in love with; stages are carefully designed to create beautiful settings that draw you in. The food at Pickathon is a celebration of Portland’s food culture, featuring local breweries and wineries. Creating a holistic festival culture, Pickathon also offers spoken word poetry, stand-up comedy, literary readings, a full-range of kids’ programming, wellness events, art installations, and much more. Pickathon is a pioneer in zero-waste environmentalism at festivals, leading the way for other festivals to practice a new level of sustainability. Pickathon is the very definition of quantity over quality, preferring to create a smaller, more intimate festival setting to explore the best of the Northwest.

PICKATHON in 75 WORDS

An unparalleled festival experience, Pickathon returns in 2022 to the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon on August 4-7. Pioneers in experiential festivals, you’ll find that Pickathon does it differently. Stages are designed and built into forests and meadows, the musical lineup is an acclaimed mix of tomorrow’s breakout stars, and the food and drink are the best in the Pacific Northwest. Come discover Pickathon for yourself; it’s the best festival weekend of the year!

—

Entry deadline is July 24, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**