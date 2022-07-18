© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

HERE THERE BE DRAGONS: CHASING MY VOICE

KNKX Public Radio
Published July 18, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
artswest.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

A Musical Collaboration

Written and Performed by Felicia Loud

Directed by Mathew Wright

Meet a child. One who prefers art over standard curriculums and following directions. One who dreams of singing Stevie Wonder, and marrying Michael Jackson by age 18. One who longs to perform on big stages and bigger screens. One who wades into uncharted waters to find their voice and, along with it, a whole new set of standards and expectations.

Combining hip hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling, Felicia Loud of renowned Seattle performance group Black Stax has collaborated with ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright to create an original evening of theater. Joined onstage by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, with a special appearance by Jace Ecaj of Black Stax, Felicia Loud shares her voice, her story, and her message. HERE THERE BE DRAGONS is a funny, moving, and inspiring one-woman show about the courage to share your truth in a world that seeks to change it.

Entry deadline is July 24, 2022.

