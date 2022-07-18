HERE THERE BE DRAGONS: CHASING MY VOICE

THERE THERE BE DRAGONS: CHASING MY VOICE

July 28 - August 14

ArtsWest, Seattle

A Musical Collaboration

Written and Performed by Felicia Loud

Directed by Mathew Wright

Meet a child. One who prefers art over standard curriculums and following directions. One who dreams of singing Stevie Wonder, and marrying Michael Jackson by age 18. One who longs to perform on big stages and bigger screens. One who wades into uncharted waters to find their voice and, along with it, a whole new set of standards and expectations.

Combining hip hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling, Felicia Loud of renowned Seattle performance group Black Stax has collaborated with ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright to create an original evening of theater. Joined onstage by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, with a special appearance by Jace Ecaj of Black Stax, Felicia Loud shares her voice, her story, and her message. HERE THERE BE DRAGONS is a funny, moving, and inspiring one-woman show about the courage to share your truth in a world that seeks to change it.

—

