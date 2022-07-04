Jazz Port Townsend

July 25 - 31

Fort Worden State Park, Jefferson County

We’re very pleased to announce that there are two ways to participate in Jazz Port Townsend this year. First, we will once again offer an in-person format in 2022! To make this possible, PARTICIPANTS, FACULTY AND STAFF AND AUDIENCE MEMBERS MUST ALL BE FULLY VACCINATED and may be required to where masks wherever possible, depending on local health guidelines. No exceptions will be made. Otherwise, the workshop will look, feel and sound like it did pre-COVID.

Second, we are offering an online version that will include a variety of special topics sessions, masterclasses and the incomparable Faculty Presents concerts from the Wheeler Theater. Click here to see the schedule.

Centrum’s Jazz Port Townsend workshop has always been known for the strength of its faculty. They’re all eager to work with you in at the 2022’s workshop in July. This year’s workshop will be one day shorter to allow time for COVID-level cleaning of all facilities.

CENTRUM’S JAZZ PORT TOWNSEND WORKSHOP

John Clayton, Artistic Director

FEATURING A FACULTY OF JAZZ GREATS, SUCH AS:

Allison Miller, drums; Joel Frahm, tenor; Bruce Forman, guitar; John Clayton, bass; Chris Symer, bass; John Hansen, piano; Chuck Deardorf, bass; Jon Hamar, bass; Dawn Clement, piano; Kelby MacNayr, drums; Gary Smulyan, bari; Marion Hayden, bass; George Cables, piano; Matt Wilson, drums; Grace Kelly, alto; Randy Halberstadt, piano; Jay Thomas, trumpet; Sara Gazarek, vocal; Jeff Hamilton, drums; Terell Stafford, trumpet; Jeremy Siskind, piano; Wycliffe Gordon, trombone.

—

