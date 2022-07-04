Django Festival All-Stars: Hot Jazz

Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham

"Sensational... Standout performance... Hardest swinging band at the Newport Jazz Festival” —Downbeat Magazine

Django Festival All-Stars bring the art of the legendary gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt into the 21st century. Widely considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Reinhardt created a unique brand of driving, swinging, and ‘hot jazz,’ influencing countless artists over the decades that continue his legacy throughout the world. The All-Stars pay tribute to Reinhardt’s work, adding their own interpretations, arrangements, and compositions, making for an evening of thrilling performances of stunning virtuosity.

“The highpoint of the entire weekend of the Playboy Festival at The Hollywood Bowl was The Django Festival All-Stars” – LA Scene Magazine

“Some of the greatest musicians in the world” – Leonardo DiCaprio

“Sensational” – George Benson

