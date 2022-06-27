Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Album Release Celebration

Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Whether in a concert hall or at an outdoor jazz festival, there is no easing you in, Spanish Harlem Orchestra (SHO) come at you full force, from start to finish. Their energy on stage and their rich sound and musical precision leave audiences mesmerized until the last note is played. With an unwavering respect for the music’s storied history, the ensemble’s thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience.

Now celebrating their 15th year, SHO is dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem NYC). Their music is characterized by the raw, organic and vintage sound defined by the genre. They are on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Grounded in the past, while focused on the future, they strive to keep the music relevant, creating a unique and fresh approach.

Within the vast landscape of Latin music in New York City, few ensembles have had such a magnificent impact as the 3x Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra. Founded by pianist and composer Oscar Hernandez two decades ago, the mission statement of SHO is to honor the tradition of great Latin music, and to continue their work as “the leading light of the salsa reconstruction movement” (Newsday). The Spanish Harlem Orchestra presents its eighth album statement on Imagenes Latinas, staying true to its purpose.

—

Entry deadline is July 3, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**