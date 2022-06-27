© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Ticket Giveaways
Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Buster Williams Something More Quartet

KNKX Public Radio
Published June 27, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

It was Buster’s big, earthy sound that anchored several of the early 70s recordings by Herbie Hancock, Joe Farrell and others that first brought me into this music. One of the truly great bassists in the history of Jazz, Buster has performed and recorded with a veritable Who’s Who of Jazz greats representing a wide array of styles. In 2018 Buster released Audacity, his first new recording as a leader in over a decade, on the Smoke label, and 2019 featured the soldout NYC premiere of the new documentary film on Buster, Bass to Infinity. Buster’s current all-star Quartet Something More, with George Colligan on piano, Lenny White on drums, and Bruce Williams on sax, is unsurpassed in their individual creativity and group cohesion and audiences love them.

Entry deadline is July 3, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

