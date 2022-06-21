Janiva Magness - Album Release Celebration

Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Grammy nominee

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

Song of the Year

Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

7x Blues Music Award winner & 29x BMA nominee

Singer-songwriter-author Janiva Magness makes a forceful return with the release of her sixteenth studio album Hard to Kill, the Los Angeles-based musician’s first new collection in three years, on her own label Fathead Records. “Hard to Kill is a boldly honest and affecting collection of songs that sit on the bedrock of blues, soul and funk.” - American Blues Scene.

Since the early 1990s, vocalist Janiva Magness has built an impressive career in American roots music, brick by hard-earned brick. She has traveled millions of miles, sung on thousands of club and festival stages, and made a string of recordings that have earned accolades and awards.

Today, her albums rise to the top of Billboard’s roots music charts and the apex of the Americana and blues radio charts. She is only the second woman, following blues giant Koko Taylor, to receive the Blues Foundation’s B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, and it was presented to her at the Memphis ceremonies by King and Bonnie Raitt. As anyone who has seen her performances or listened to her albums will attest, Magness has, indeed, earned a place in the history of American music.

