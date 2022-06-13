KNKX Honors Juneteenth - Regional Events 2022

KNKX is proud to honor Juneteenth, otherwise known as Black Independence Day, commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas heard the news of their freedom, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate and honor the influence and the history of Black Americans and to recognize the resilience, intellect, and the many contributions the Black American community has made to Washington State, and the United States.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law to officially designate Juneteenth as an American federal holiday, which will be observed on June 20 in 2022. Also in June 2021, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a measure making Juneteenth a legal state paid holiday, starting in 2022. In 2007, the Legislature had designated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance.

Northwest African American Museum presents these Juneteenth events:

June 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Youth Night at New Holly Field. Join the NAAM, RAVE Foundation and Sounders FC for a Youth Night in celebration of two new, turf mini soccer fields coming to NewHolly’s Central Park! Enjoy Books & Balls activation, food vendors, soccer activities and more.

June 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE) performance at the Sounders FC match at Lumen Field. More information here.

June 18, 7-9 p.m.: ACE performance at the OL Reign match at Lumen Field. More information here.

June 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Skate to Freedom Party & Community Day. NAAM will host a Skate Party with complimentary skate rental, a community day featuring local Black-owned vendors and food trucks, family friendly activities, music and so much more. Join us for the ultimate Juneteenth immersive experience!

June 19, 6-7:30 p.m.: “The Songs of Black Folk” Music of Resistance and Hope & KIP Book Giveaway at McCaw Hall. ONE SEATTLE will be presenting an historic musical event to recognize the inaugural Federal celebration of the Juneteenth holiday and NAAM will join to host a Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway. Songs of Black Folk will expose the audience to Negro Spirituals and the diverse musical genres that have evolved from them including, Gospel, jazz, R&B, even Hip-Hop.

Here’s how other regional arts and civic organizations are celebrating and commemorating Juneteenth 2022:

June 16–26: BeautyBoiz presents: Black Pride Celebration Vol. 3 [Online]. Black Pride Celebration (BPC) is a digital and live music festival that highlights Black LGBTQIA+ artists every Pride season. The show was created in the summer of 2020 in Seattle, WA. A direct response to the underrepresentation of Black LGBTQIA+ artistry at Pride events, BPC stimulates our community with musical storytelling. It is our mission to spread joy by celebrating the vast beauty of the Black diaspora. BPC Volume 3 features the musical stylings of Roulette Delgato, Jaiden Grayson, and Divine Augustine. Each artist’s aesthetic and personality are incorporated in the lighting and set design for the digital show. All proceeds will directly benefit the artists. Support our Black Queer artist community this Pride month, this Juneteenth, and year-round!

June 17-19: Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest is part of the Seattle Center Festál series and produced in partnership with Sundiata African American Cultural Association (SAACA). The festival celebrates the arts and educates the community about people of African descent who form a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities. Join Festival Sundiata and celebrate Juneteenth & Father's Day with food, dance, music by local artists, art gala, youth drill & dance teams, children's village, African dance troupe, marketplace with over 60 vendors, Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers, and the Unspoken Truths Museum. The festival will take place in-person on June 17 (6pm-9pm), June 18 (12pm-9pm), and June 19 (12pm-7pm) at the Armory Food & Event Hall and the Mural Amphitheatre. The event is free and open to the public.

June 18: Kent Black Action Commission presents the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration both live in person as well as virtual. June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m (live) at Morrill Meadows Park in Kent and 5-7 p.m. (virtual). Music by Michael Powers and more.

June 18: The City of Tukwila is proud to once again officially recognize Juneteenth with a special 2nd Annual Juneteenth Commemoration event. Join us in celebrating and experiencing the brilliance of the African American community in Tukwila during a day filled with inspiring speakers, incredible performers, and unbelievable food. June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tukwila Sullivan Center.

June 18: Come celebrate Black Freedom at the Federal Way Commons as we enjoy sets from local performers, eat soul food, and have a raffle. We will have activities for kids too, so bring your little ones! June 18 at 7 p.m.

June 18: The City of Auburn will host a Juneteenth Festival, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will feature live music, food trucks, inflatable rides for the kids to enjoy, and opportunities to support Black businesses. June 18 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Les Gove Park.

June 18: Juneteenth Freedom Festival & People's March in Bremerton. This year's #JuneteenthFreedomFestival will be held Saturday, June 18th. The day will begin with a 10 am meet-up at 5th and Pacific for a "People's March," which will step off at 10:15 am to head down to Evergreen Park. Then, the Festival will take place at Evergreen Park from 11 am - 3 pm, with a full program of speakers/entertainment, a resource fair, a free cookout, kids' activities, and more!

Jerris Madison /

June 18-19: Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra invites international saxophone star Tia Fuller to share the stage in a concert of stunning selections from her acclaimed album “Diamond Cut” such as Save Your Love For Me, Queen Intuition and I Love You, plus other favorite pieces featuring the soprano or alto sax with big band. A faculty member at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, Fuller is the featured saxophonist heard in the Pixar film “Soul” as the character Dorothea Williams. June 18, 7:30 p.m. at Nordstrom Recital Hall; June 19, 2 p.m. at Kirkland Performance Center (which will also be livestreamed).

June 18-19: Pacific Northwest Black Pride Presents "The Lituation." A lit vibe with NO COVER. VIP booth & tickets available. A portion of the proceeds will go towards PNW Black Pride scholarships. June 18-19 at 19309 68th Avenue South, R103 in Kent.

June 19, 7:30 p.m.: Celebrate Juneteenth with South Hudson Music Project and the Royal Room community! Featuring an evening of music with The Elnah Jordan Experience. Elnah Jordan’s passion for singing was discovered when she was a child in the church choir. She developed her natural and raw talent on a path that winded through the choir stands of her gospel roots to the streets of San Francisco and its clubs and eventually with much persistence, to the theater. She was awarded a nomination in 1986 in that city for Jazz Vocalist of the Year. Elnah performed in several other theatrical productions including a two and half year stint in “The Evolution of the Blues” produced by Jon Hendricks in which she portrayed the legendary Bessie Smith. Her performance in the off Broadway musical drama, Street Dreams” landed her the prestigious Cabaret Gold Award. She has also given opening performances for artists such as Gil Scott Heron and Bobby Blue Bland.

June 19: 6th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Othello Park in Seattle with community organizations and resources, a vendor marketplace, youth activities, food, music, COVID vaccinations, and more. June 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19: Join Atlantic Street Center and partners to honor another year of culture and community during our annual Juneteenth celebration! Sponsored by the Pacific Hospital PDA and Seattle Parks & Rec, Atlantic Street Center invites families to celebrate another Juneteenth with us. Free for all attendees, we will have food trucks, live performances, local vendors, and community resources on-site to make the day one to remember. Join us for kid-friendly activities and to learn more about how Atlantic Street Center has been supporting King and North Pierce Counties for 112 years! June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 19: REVIVAL: Juneteenth Pop-up Market. This Juneteenth, celebrate and support local Black-owned businesses and organizations in the heart of the Central District! The Capitol Hill EcoDistrict is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration Event at Midtown Plaza. Join community partners Arte Noir, the Central Area Collaborative, and Craft3 to celebrate Black businesses in the heart of the Central District. With music by KEXP's DJ Riz, discover Black retailers, food vendors, and resources from community organizations that specialize in uplifting thriving Black communities. June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 19: MOHAI presents Black Love: A Form of Resistance. Come celebrate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth with Mr. Delbert Richardson as he conducts a special storytelling session in honor of the official emancipation of those enslaved. This program will start with a presentation about the National Award-Winning Unspoken Truths exhibition followed by a special storytelling experience geared towards middle, high school aged students, and adults but open to all. Limited space available, register early. June 18, 1 to 3 p.m.

June 19, 5 p.m.: Mazigazi Band at McMenamins Spanish Ballroom. A Juneteenth Day - One Big block Party, One big Community all in the heart of Tacoma downtown. Mazigazi Band is back at the Spanish Ballroom, this time with one purpose, to host a Juneteenth Day Celebration. A day to commemorates the hardships and the freedom of black people in America. Join us for high-energy Afro-Music that rooted in African Rhythms and dance. Come support black creators whose music and art tells the stories of struggles, survival and freedom. Let's make some fun together and bring the house down with Mazigazi's high energy and groovy tunes.

June 19: Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) is hosting — along with regional partners from South Snohomish and North King counties — its first in-person Juneteenth Kind of Father’s Day Picnic on Sunday, June 19 at Esperance Park. The event marks the second year LEVL has organized its Juneteenth Festival of Freedom celebration, where everyone is welcomed to engage in a festival of music, storytelling, arts and crafts for children and free food for picnicking fun, according to Donnie Griffin, LEVL founder. The June 19 event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Snohomish County-operated Esperance Park, 7830 222nd St. S.W., Edmonds. The LEVL community organizing committee and supporters include representatives from Lynnwood, Shoreline, Edmonds, Montlake Terrace, Marysville and Everett.

June 20: Folio Seattle presents Black Writers Unmasked, an online event. Folio and the African American Writers Alliance celebrate Juneteenth with readings from the recently published Black Writers Unmasked, an anthology of poems, short stories, and essays showcasing the work of members of the Pacific Northwest's African-American Writers' Alliance. Enjoy readings from authors Noni Ervin, Georgia S. McDade and Lola E. Peters. June 20, 6-7 p.m.

Washington State Historical Society encourages you to join them in celebrating with one of their many partners who preserve the history of Black Americans and Washingtonians, including:

The Black Heritage Society of Washington State

BlackPast.org

The Buffalo Soldiers Museum

You can connect with more Black arts and heritage organizations in our state through the Artist Trust website. Washington State History Museum has many more resources to learn about the legacy of Juneteenth here, including book lists for Juneteenth reading materials.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture at The Smithsonian has lots of information about the historical legacy of Juneteenth.

The National Registry has historical information about Juneteenth, General Order Number 3 which was read by General Granger to the people of Texas informing them that all slaves were free, Juneteenth festivities and food, Juneteenth and society, Juneteenth in modern times, and much more.