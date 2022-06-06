Tia Fuller with SRJO

June 18 - 19

Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall, Seattle

SRJO invites international saxophone star Tia Fuller to share the stage in a concert of stunning selections from her acclaimed album "Diamond Cut" such as Save Your Love For Me, Queen Intuition, and I Love You, plus other favorite pieces featuring the soprano or alto sax. Fuller has toured the world in the band of celebrated singer Beyoncé, has performed a concert for President Barack Obama at the White House, and has appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, plus the Grammy Awards. A faculty member at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, Fuller is the featured saxophonist heard in the Pixar film, "Soul" as the character Dorothea Williams. Both in-person and livestream options available!

