Tiny Desk Contest On The Road: Seattle

Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m;

KEXP Gathering Space, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

After a two-year hiatus, NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is heading back on the road! Join us on Sunday, June 12 at KEXP's Gathering Space in Seattle for a one-of-a-kind concert with the 2022 Contest winner, Alisa Amador, plus some amazing Tiny Desk Contest artists in Washington.

Thousands of unsigned bands and artists entered the Tiny Desk Contest in 2022. Our judges picked one winner who will get to perform behind the Tiny Desk at NPR’s headquarters, and we discovered many great musicians along the way. Now, we’re teaming up with our friends at State Farm, KEXP, KUOW, and KNKX to bring the show to Seattle.

Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to pick up some swag and take pictures at the Tiny Desk photobooth before the show begins!

—

Entry deadline is June 5, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**