Ron Carter Trio

Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Newmark Theatre, Portland

RON CARTER living legend at 85 years strong May 4th, is among the most original, prolific, and influential bassists in jazz history, with more than 2,200 albums to his credit, an accomplishment honored in the 2015 Guinness Book of World Records. He recently received another GRAMMY® for his Skyline album with Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, and also appears on a number of rising stars artists’ releases including Brandee Younger, and Nicholas Payton.

Ron has recorded with the many greats of jazz, soul, blues and hip hop even including Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, A Tribe Called Quest, Gil Scott-Heron, Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, Lena Horne, Bill Evans, B.B. King, the Kronos Quartet, Dexter Gordon, Wes Montgomery, Eric Dolphy, Wayne Shorter, Horace Silver and more.

From 1963 to 1968, Ron was a member of the classic and acclaimed Miles Davis Quintet. He was named Outstanding Bassist of the Decade by the Detroit News, Jazz Bassist of the Year by Downbeat magazine, and MVP by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He earned two GRAMMY® awards, one in 1993 for Best Jazz Instrumental Group, and another in 1998 for Call Sheet Blues from the film Round Midnight.

A best- selling author, Carter’s books include Building Jazz Bass Lines and his autobiography Finding The Right Notes, available in print as well as an audio book read by the Maestro himself. In 2016 he published Ron Carter’s Comprehensive Bass Method, an advanced level book pioneering the use of QR codes to demonstrate technique in printed books.

Additionally, Ron authored The Ron Carter Songbook, a collection of 121 original compositions including classic hits such as Little Waltz, For Toddler’s Only, Loose Change.

