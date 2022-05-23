Christian McBride

Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Christian McBride is a seven-time GRAMMY Award winning bassist/composer, Juilliard School of Music graduate and the host of NPR's Jazz Night in America. Since the early 1990's Christian McBride has recorded on over 300 dates as a sideman. However, he's been a leader from his debut recording in 1995. Aside from various stints with Sting, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Freddie Hubbard and George Duke, McBride has been artist-in-residence and artistic director with organizations such as Jazz House Kids, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Jazz Museum in Harlem, Jazz Aspen and NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center -- Newark).

McBride manages to tour consistently with his quartet, the New Jawn, while rolling out new projects too. He also fronts the GRAMMY-winning Christian McBride Big Band, whose Mack Avenue recordings, “The Good Feeling” and “Bringin' It” won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album in 2012 and 2017, respectively. In addition, McBride hosts "The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian" on Sirius/XM and DJs at clubs as DJ Brother Mister. McBride was recently named the artistic director of the historic Newport Jazz Festival, taking over the reins from the festival's longtime artistic director and founder, George Wein.

