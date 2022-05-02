Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month events for KNKX listeners

Here are some events marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May 2022:

Tasveer is reopening with the first in-person event of the year - Community Speaks: Frames of Mind on May 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. We invite you to join us for an evening of storytelling as our participants gather to present their stories to the community in an inclusive, safe, nurturing space. Come and witness the nurturing and empowering journey of the participants as they share their vivid, bold, heartwarming, and poignant stories with you. The powerful monologues are captivating in their intensity, their raw messages questioning societal norms, judgments, and prejudices. Community Speaks, started in 2011, as a forum for South Asians impacted by violence to break the isolation they have experienced by sharing their story. Each year the Community Stories narratives shed light on the special challenges and opportunities experienced within the South Asian socio-cultural context, whether in native lands or in adopted homelands.

The Washington State Historical Society, writer and public historian Tamiko Nimura, and Tacoma Arts Live are teaming up to host a program commemorating the 80th anniversary of the forced eviction of Japanese and Japanese American people living in Tacoma. Free and open to all, Languages of Memory: A South Sound Japanese American Day of Remembrance, will take place at the Washington State History Museum on Tuesday, May 17 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. The South Sound Day of Remembrance marks the anniversary of the wartime eviction of more than 700 Japanese Americans from Tacoma on May 17 and 18, 1942. The anniversary is an opportunity for all to reflect on the historical connections and parallels between past and present. The May 17 program at the History Museum begins with a screening of the play Nihonjin Face courtesy of Tacoma Arts Live, followed by a literary readings and performances, a walk through the museum’s REMEMBRANCE gallery, and a procession to Union Station – the departure point for the Japanese community in 1942. Guests are welcome to join part of all of the program.

Nihonjin Face, dramatizing the eviction and incarceration of Tacoma’s Japanese Americans, was written by Janet Hayakawa, education specialist at Densho, and Tere Martinez, a playwright and educator. Hayakawa will present a literary reading following the screening.

Densho is a Seattle-based non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, educating, and sharing the story of World War II-era incarceration of Japanese Americans before their memories are extinguished. They offer these irreplaceable firsthand accounts, coupled with historical images and teacher resources, to explore principles of democracy and promote equal justice for all. Densho is a Japanese term meaning “to pass on to the next generation,” or to leave a legacy.

Join the Vancouver (B.C.) Asian Heritage Month Society (VAHMS) in exploring and celebrating Asian-Canadian arts and culture in the Metro-Vancouver area. explorASIAN 2022 is on through June 11 with virtual and in-person events. Get the lineup here.

Discover the Pacific Northwest sites that are essential to understanding the early Asian Pacific American experience in the United States with the Asian Pacific American Heritage Sites guide, produced in partnership with the US Forest Service (USFS). The guide features locations from the 2010 Chinese Heritage Tour of the American West, which was co-sponsored by The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian American Experience and the USFS. This is only the beginning of a larger project to recover the stories of Asian Pacific pioneers who migrated and made a life in the U.S. earlier than many people think. The effort continues with the exhibition Grit: Asian Pacific Pioneers Across the Northwest and related programming.

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian American Experience has a number of year-round exhibits, events, youth programs, digital collections, an oral history lab, Chinatown Discovery Tours, and more.

BonsaiFest! is Back at the Pacific Bonsai Museum. Whether it’s your first time ever seeing bonsai in person or you are a devoted bonsai practitioner, our third BonsaiFest! offers delights to everyone of all ages. Join us May 7 and 8 (Mother’s Day weekend) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pacific Bonsai Museum where you can see hundreds of beautiful bonsai in an enchanting, woodsy setting. BonsaiFest! weekend, at the height of spring blooms, is a spectacular and refreshing time of year to visit the Museum. Azalea, wisteria, and other lovely flowering bonsai are likely to be at ‘peak-bloom.’ The itinerary includes two special exhibitions, The Puget Sound Bonsai Association Spring Show, live bonsai demonstrations, docent-led tours of the collection, audio tours of the collection currently offered in Chinese (Mandarin).

Seattle and Chongqing, China became sister cities in 1983. The Seattle Chinese Garden Society was formed in 1989 to lead the effort to build a garden as a symbol of this friendship. Today, the Seattle Chinese Garden flourishes near South Seattle College. The gardens feature four elements – water, stone, plants and architecture. The Seattle Chinese Garden is like a beautiful Chinese landscape painting come to life–with classical Chinese architecture surrounded by water features, stone, and plants. It is the perfect setting in which to learn about and celebrate the best of traditional Chinese culture—music, painting, dance, calligraphy, tea, and the annual cycle of festivals celebrating the seasons, peonies, kites, tea, peonies, kites, the annual cycle of festivals celebrating the seasons, and so much more. On May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, visit the Seattle Chinese Garden for its 2022 Peony Festival. Peonies will be in full bloom, and live performances will be held. Tree peonies will also be available for purchase.

Seattle Japanese Garden is a 3.5 acre urban sanctuary. Winding paths and benches invite you to view the garden slowly and mindfully, in all of its detail - stones, water, lanterns, bridges, buildings, plants and animals. Seasonal changes are constant, and every visit refreshingly unique. Visit in each season to appreciate the full beauty of the garden. The slow transformation of spring to summer to autumn connects us with nature and reminds us of the beauty and impermanence of life. Stephen Okawa’s exhibit, “Garden Images” opens May 5 (first Thursday) and is on view through June 27 in the Tateuchi Community Room. Okawa’s Garden Images series, inspired by Okawa’s love of nature, Japanese art and gardens, was created in 2020 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Garden. Garden Images includes winter silhouettes of the Imperial Birch, a tree donated and planted by the Crown Princess of Japan for the opening of the Seattle Japanese Garden. The series is printed on handmade paper from Nepal and mounted as triptychs on birch boxes.

Family Saturday and Koi Day are back at the Seattle Japanese Garden! For our May Family Saturday on May 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we’ll have free koi food (while supplies last), a koi presentation and Q & A by the Washington Koi & Water Garden Society, and garden scavenger hunt. FREE admission to all youth 12 and younger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Saturday.

On May 16 from 7-8 p.m., join the Seattle Public Library for an in-person or livestreamed conversation about the Cambodian American author, Putsata Reang’s new book “Ma And Me.” The memoir explores inherited trauma and the crushing weight of cultural and filial duty. The author will be joined by Susan Lieu, a Vietnamese American playwright, performer and author.

Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (C-ID) is home to history, culture, and tradition. The C-ID offers a wide variety of authentic food spanning across Asia, eclectic retail, and family friendly activities. Located just one mile south of Downtown, Chinatown-International District is easily accessible and conveniently located. Chinatown-ID has been the heart of the most extensive Asian community in Washington State and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Its rich cultural history has helped Chinatown-ID thrive as both a residential and commercial space where community members and tourists alike are able to gather and celebrate experiences together. Known as one of Seattle’s best restaurant districts, Chinatown-International District offers over 50 dining options, spanning Asia and beyond. Discover foods from China, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, and more. From authentic to fusion, Chinatown-International District has a delicious option for every meal of the day, including several late-night options for post-game snacks.

The newly renovated Seattle Asian Art Museum is located in Volunteer Park. Current exhibits include Embodied Change: South Asian Art Across Time.

The Panama Hotel is located in the Chinatown-International District, in what was once Nihonmachi (Japantown). The hotel had a history of providing lodging to immigrants from Japan. Its basement was used by the Japanese community as a storeroom for their possessions when they were sent to camps in WWII. The hotel was designed by Sabro Ozasa, the first Asian-American architect to practice in the Puget Sound region. Today, you can tour its bathhouse that served generations of Japanese Americans before World War II.

The Living Room Bar at Seattle’s W Hotel is featuring an Asian-inspired menu for the month of May with items like Kimchi Fried Rice, Crispy Pork Belly Sliders and The Loco Moco by Hawaii-born Chef Steven Ariel. Proceeds benefit Michelle Li’s Very Asian Foundation.

Tacoma Public Library is offering Kid's Scavenger Hunts for AANHPI Heritage Month from May 3-27 at the Fern Hill, Kobetich, Moore, Mottet, South Tacoma, Swasey, and Wheelock branches for a fun kid's scavenger hunt. Learn facts about Asian animals, flowers, and food. Find hidden images around the library at your own pace and see if you can find them all! Turn in your completed sheet at the desk for a small prize!

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma has a number of events going on from May 1 through 31, both in-person and virtual (Facebook Live). The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is located at 4851 S. Tacoma Way.

ArtsWA celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by featuring all artists of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage who are part of Washington's State Art Collection. This web exhibition celebrates the rich and varied creative expression of these artists via drawings, paintings, cut paper, prints, collage, photographs, ceramics, sculptures, and site-specific installations.

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success. Find out more about exhibits and collections, audio and video resources, and more here. During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and throughout the year, the National Park Service and its partners share those histories and the continuing culture thriving in parks and communities today. Inspired by something you've learned or found a bit of family history in a national park? Share your experiences on social media using #FindYourPark / #EncuentraTuParque.

Kanopy, the free streaming service available to university students and public library cardholders, has organized an Asian Pacific American Heritage Month film collection. Dozens of titles are highlighted and available for streaming via the Kanopy app which can stream content to your digital device or smart TV.

The Government of Canada has designated May as Asian Heritage Month, marking the legacy of Asian Canadians including those of East Asian descent (e.g., China, Japan, Korea), South Asian descent (e.g., India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka), Southeast Asian descent (e.g., Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia), Central Asian descent (e.g., Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan) and West Asia descent (e.g. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey). Here are some resources and events that celebrate Asian Canadians in the arts, culture, and society at large.

