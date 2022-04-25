© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events
Ticket Giveaways
Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Symphony Tacoma: Classics Vl

KNKX Public Radio
Published April 25, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
concert-banners_Classics6-1536x559.jpg
symphonytacoma.org
  • Symphony Tacoma: Classics Vl
  • Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Pantages Theater

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Natasha Paremski, piano

Coleridge-Taylor: The BamboulaSibelius: Symphony No. 5
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

STUNNING DIVERSITY. This concert showcases a delightful array of contrasting styles: from the “rhapsodic dance” and integration of African music into the classical tradition of The Bamboula, to the romanticism of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and the breathtaking complexity of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring pianist Natasha Paremski.

--

Entry deadline is May 1, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

Tags

Events BluesJazzTicket Giveaway