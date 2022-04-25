Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!
Symphony Tacoma: Classics Vl
- Symphony Tacoma: Classics Vl
- Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Pantages Theater, Tacoma
Sarah Ioannides, conductor
Natasha Paremski, piano
Coleridge-Taylor: The BamboulaSibelius: Symphony No. 5
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2
STUNNING DIVERSITY. This concert showcases a delightful array of contrasting styles: from the “rhapsodic dance” and integration of African music into the classical tradition of The Bamboula, to the romanticism of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and the breathtaking complexity of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring pianist Natasha Paremski.
--
Entry deadline is May 1, 2022.
**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**