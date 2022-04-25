MOMIX

Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Meany Hall, Seattle

Celebrated around the world for performances of astounding inventiveness, MOMIX creates surreal and fantastic worlds with light, shadow, props and the human body. In their latest work, Alice, the dancer-illusionists of MOMIX take audiences down the rabbit hole into Lewis Carroll’s beguiling tale. Founder and choreographer Moses Pendleton reimagines the beloved characters with magic and whimsy — the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the implacable Queen of Hearts — creating a magical wonderland that grows “curiouser and curiouser.”

Pendleton brings beauty, mystery, emotion and uproarious fun to the table.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer

Dance Series generously underwritten by Delaney and Justin Dechant in honor of Katharyn Alvord Gerlich.​

