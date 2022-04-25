ArtsWest: Alma

Alma

May 5 - 22

ArtsWest, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

by Benjamin Benne

Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Angel, on tough love, home-cooked comida and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn’t at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Angel at home—but so does a creeping realization that more’s at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma’s past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

Winner, 2019 National Latinx Playwriting Award

Winner, 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award

How to see this show in-person or online



Tickets are offered at 4 price levels, starting at $15.

This show runs about 90 minutes with no intermission.

Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 years old; proof of vaccine or a negative test for everyone 5 and above.

A professionally filmed version will be available to stream for online ticket holders approximately two weeks after Opening Night.

--

Entry deadline is May 1, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**