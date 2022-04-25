© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

ArtsWest: Alma

Published April 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
artswest.org
ArtsWest presents ALMA May 5 – May 22, 2022
  • Alma
  • May 5 - 22
  • ArtsWest, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

by Benjamin Benne

Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Angel, on tough love, home-cooked comida and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn’t at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Angel at home—but so does a creeping realization that more’s at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma’s past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

Winner, 2019 National Latinx Playwriting Award

Winner, 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award

How to see this show in-person or online

  • Tickets are offered at 4 price levels, starting at $15.
  • This show runs about 90 minutes with no intermission.
  • Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 years old; proof of vaccine or a negative test for everyone 5 and above.
  • A professionally filmed version will be available to stream for online ticket holders approximately two weeks after Opening Night.

Entry deadline is May 1, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

