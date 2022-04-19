Double the Icelandic Fun

Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

National Nordic Museum, Seattle

Featuring Asta Vaicekonis (piano), Dainius Vaicekonis (piano), and Ross Gilliland (string bass)

Two pianos and a double bass make for double the fun in this offering of Icelandic chamber music. With the acquisition of a second piano by the Nordic Museum, we are pleased to present a concert of Icelandic music for two pianos — four hands with the virtuosic piano duo of Asta and Dainius Vaicekonis, on 176 combined keys. For an even more raucous good time, amazingly versatile and accomplished double bassist Ross Gilliland will join them in exploring various combinations of solos and duets from the land of fun, fire, and ice.

To view the rest of the season's lineup and purchase season tickets (the best value), visit our Mostly Nordic webpage.

Cost: $25 for Members; $30 general admission; $10 students

Note: this season, we are pleased to offer a special price for all students. Please use the code MNSTUDENT at checkout to receive your discounted price, and bring your valid student ID with your ticket for entry.

