KNKX and Jazz24 present an International Jazz Day Concert with the Emmet Cohen Trio in Paris

International Jazz Day highlights jazz and its role of uniting people. It’s the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month in April, celebrating and honoring the extraordinary heritage of jazz.

This year’s KNKX and Jazz24 International Day Concert features an exclusive filmed performance by the Emmet Cohen Trio from the Centre National d’art et de culture Georges-Pompidou in Paris in front of a live audience. The internationally acclaimed and multifaceted American jazz pianist, composer, and dedicated music educator is joined on stage by bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Kyle Poole. The free event includes an interview with KNKX and Jazz24 host Abe Beeson. We’ll present the recorded interview and performance to a worldwide audience on International Jazz Day—April 30 at 5:30 p.m. PT. REGISTER HERE. We hope you can join us for our exclusive KNKX/Jazz24 International Jazz Day event.

Thanks to Mack Avenue Records for their support.

EMMET COHEN TRIO

Emmet Cohen is one of his generation's pivotal figures in music and the related arts. Downbeat praised the "nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary" he employs to communicate with other musicians and audiences at what he terms "the deepest level of humanity and individuality." Cohen is the winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards and the Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, and Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis. He was a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. He has appeared at major international jazz festivals and at Lincoln Center's Rose Hall and Washington's Kennedy Center, in addition to headlining at the Village Vanguard and other major New York jazz clubs. For many years he was Hammond B-3 Organist-in-Residence at Harlem's SMOKE jazz club. During the lockdown he created "Live From Emmet's Place," a weekly livestream that received millions of internet views worldwide. Cohen is a Mack Avenue artist.

Yasushi Nakamura is praised for imaginative, quicksilver bass lines that deepen the groove. His blend of guitar-like precision and gut-level blues has sparked collaborations with artists–in addition to Emmet Cohen–such as Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Hank Jones, Dave Douglas, and Steve Miller. With his charismatic stage presence and artful, hard swinging melodic touch, Nakamura is a first-call performer capturing new audiences and fans around the world. Born in Tokyo, Nakamura moved to the United States at age nine, and considers both places home. Nakamura received a BA in Jazz Performance from Berklee School of Music in 2000, and was awarded a full scholarship to The Juilliard School for his Artist Diploma in 2006. In 2016, Nakamura released his first album, A Lifetime Treasure and in 2017 he released his second album, Hometown from Atelier Sawano featuring Lawrence Fields, Bigyuki, and Clarence Penn which received album of the year 2017 in JazzLife magazine.

Hailed by Jazz Speaks as a "young prodigious drummer," Los Angeles native Kyle Poole has been residing in New York City since 2011 and continues to impress wherever his drums take him next. Along with his band of fellow New York jazz upstarts aptly titled "Poole & the Gang," Kyle has performed in New York's most esteemed jazz clubs, notably Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola and SMOKE jazz club, culminating in a weekly residency at Small's Jazz Club lasting nearly three years. One of Poole's chief missions is to expand jazz's audience by incorporating all dance styles of music, reaching back to ragtime and bebop, while forging ahead all the way to funk, hip-hop and beyond. With the constant fluctuation of genre, rhythm and harmony, "Poole & the Gang" connects these musical dots in a uniquely improvised fashion, while audiences worldwide are delighted to simply, "go with the flow."