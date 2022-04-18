© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Bob Dylan

Published April 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM PDT
  • Bob Dylan
  • June 1 - 2
  • Paramount Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning more than 60 years. Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s, when songs such as "Blowin' in the Wind" (1963) and "The Times They Are a-Changin'" (1964) became anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements. His lyrics during this period incorporated a range of political, social, philosophical, and literary influences, defying pop music conventions and appealing to the burgeoning counterculture.

--

Entry deadline is April 24, 2022.

Entry deadline is April 24, 2022.

