If you weren’t looking at exactly the right spot, you would miss the three mottled, grayish eggs resting in a small divot in the sand near the dunes of Grayland Beach State Park in southwestern Washington.

The caretakers of these eggs, with tan-feathered backs and wings, white breasts and heads with dark accents, were nowhere to be seen.

It was snowy plover nesting season, and state biologist Allison Anholt was spending that July morning driving up and down the shore in a white pickup truck, periodically getting out to check on the nests, chicks and adults, which are between the size of a sparrow and a Robin. She explained her method.

“We like to use tracking to find these nests, but when the sand is this compact it makes tracking very difficult,” said Anholt, who is in charge of snowy plover conservation in the state.

For decades, western snowy plovers — the population that resides along the Pacific Coast — have been federally threatened and endangered in Washington. But after years of work to understand the population and conserve their habitat, they appear to be making a comeback.

Survival

Western snowy plovers don’t seem to make the most prudent decisions (i.e. opting to nest in the open, on bare sand). But Josh Emm, who worked seasonally as a snowy plover biologist for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and was with us that morning, said the plovers have their reasons.

“Out here, they have a wider field of view,” Emm said, gesturing to the beach. “They were nesting here at the beginning of the season. King tides took the nests, so then they moved back there. Ravens took the nests, so then they moved back out here because the tides stopped coming in so far.”

Izzy Ross / KNKX Try to spot the snowy plover nest in the sand. Grayland Beach State Park. July 17, 2026.

Izzy Ross / KNKX A snowy plover nest in the sand at Grayland Beach State Park. July 17, 2026.

Tides and corvids are not the only threats.

Western snowy plovers live on the narrow strip of land between the high tide mark and the dunes.

Over the past century that habitat has been drastically reduced, in large part due to development and the introduction of invasive grasses. The birds must now contend with rising sea levels due to climate change. And along with an increase in predators, there is human recreation: Their excellent camouflage does not protect against modern dangers like trucks, ATVs, e-bikes, dogs and beach-goers.

In 1981, Washington state determined that these birds were endangered. More than a decade later, the federal government listed snowy plovers along the West Coast as threatened.

But now, conservation efforts are now showing signs of success.

Kaden Coty / Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife A snowy plover.

Revival

In 2025, an annual breeding survey showed western snowy plovers along the U.S. Pacific Coast numbering over 3,000 for the first time since the federal recovery plan was set. One scientist called this a major recovery benchmark . The population is now estimated to be over 3,300, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

These numbers represent years of work on the part of tribes, states, the federal government and other groups. And while it is promising, it is just one piece of the population's revival.

In Washington, Anholt said the population finally reached a “healthy” level last year. The preliminary numbers from the latest annual breeding survey showed an estimated 156 birds. But they need to sustain a high population for at least five years before the state can reconsider the snowy plover's endangered status. And there are other factors to consider.

“We've definitely exceeded that goal, but our reproductive rate is still really poor,” she said. That may be due to a difference in the areas they are monitoring, with some performing as “sink habitats,” where more birds die than are born.

Izzy Ross / KNKX A snowy plover sign that is part of a "symbolic fence" at Grayland Beach State Park. July 17, 2026.

To better understand the population, Anholt’s team uses an app to map plover activity, such as where they saw birds and nests. They tag as many birds as possible, attaching color-coded bands to their legs. She had spent that morning running around after some: “They are very hard to catch. We try to get them on the day of hatching, which makes it easier.”

The lives of these chicks are tenuous. Anholt said their survival depends on basically nothing happening for two months after the egg is laid: “No tides, no predators, no vehicles, no nothing.”

As part of state conservation, the team has worked to raise public awareness and put up miles of what they call a “symbolic fence," which is a row of signs warning the public to stay out of the nesting area.

To understand how the plovers are stacking up against recovery goals and to help them survive takes a lot of work from people on the ground.

“Basically hiring somebody like Josh who's out here for the entire season who's trying to find every nest and then trying to track the outcome of that nest and then trying to track the outcome of those chicks and then count all the ones at the end of the season,” Anholt said.

But having a bunch of Joshes running around, tagging chicks, counting birds and putting up signs is not free.

Anholt said a large part of the state's work is covered by federal grants, ranging from $82,000 to $178,000 annually over the last five years, while the state contributed a portion of matching funds. The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe and the federal government are also involved in conservation. A 2022 expenditure report for federal conservation of endangered and threatened species put federal dollars for western snowy plover conservation nationally at over $1.5 million.

The ultimate goal is to get the birds off the endangered species list altogether.

Anholt is among the conservationists who think these birds will need help indefinitely in Washington state.

Izzy Ross / KNKX Allison Anholt, left, and Josh Emm survey the beach for snowy plovers. July 17, 2026.

Federal changes

Looming in the background are changes the federal government made to the 1973 Endangered Species Act this year. In July, it narrowed the definition of harm in the act, saying that it would no longer consider damaging habitat to be harming an animal.

The Interior Department said this removes red tape for groups including developers, businesses and local governments. But conservationists say it could push some struggling species over the edge. The administration took another step in September, when the U.S. Department of Interior said in a memo that accidentally injuring or killing a threatened or endangered animal would no longer be illegal as long as it was not done on purpose.

Legal challenges to the changes include lawsuits from tribes and over 20 states, including Washington .

Anholt is unsure exactly what the changes might mean for snowy plovers in Washington. But she said fewer habitat protections could hurt the population.

“If there was enough habitat, then even if they had a high level of predation on some of these beaches, they'd have somewhere else to go, right?” she said. “So habitat is the single biggest thing that plovers need, and the single biggest risk to them is a loss of habitat.”

Worth

Protecting these birds is worth it, Anholt said, in part because they are an “indicator species.” That means plover wellbeing is a sign that their environment is healthy enough to be a home for other species that rely on the dunes.

“Sea rocket, this yellow sand verbena, this silver beachweed; a lot of these things don't grow on a lot of our other beaches in Washington,” she said. “They host plants, they host rare insects, they host those streaked horned larks and snowy plovers that are emblematic of a strong dune ecosystem.”

And while snowy plovers might not provide direct economic benefits to humans, protecting their habitat can benefit other animals in the area, such as razor clams, that people harvest.

“When you have a closer-to-natural ecosystem, you tend to have a higher level of biodiversity, and that protects things that we care about commercially and things we don't care about commercially,” Anholt said.

John Cavitt, a professor of zoology at Utah’s Weber State University, tries not to convince people of their need for a species.

“I think it generates a different kind of perspective than I think is important to have with conservation,” he said. “A lot of people are reaching for that, like, ‘What does it do for me? Why should I spend my tax dollars on this bird?’ But I try not to go there.”

Instead, he said, humans have a duty to the plovers.

“I think we've done a lot of changes to the habitat, and so consequently, I feel like we're rather responsible for that,” he said. “We should be trying to correct that or make the situation better, so that they can actually persist in those kind of areas.”

And snowy plovers do have the potential to persist, Cavitt said, pointing to some key strategies they have for surviving as a species.

“They have a very flexible mating system,” he said. “So they can have one male, one female; one male, several females; or one female, several males.”

All this friskiness allows females to lay multiple sets of eggs in one season, which increases their chances of success as a whole.

Binoculars in hand on Grayland Beach, Anholt pointed out another trait: Putting a lot of energy into making "precocial chicks," which are "chicks that can get up and run around out of their nest immediately."

The winds were picking up. Finally, after driving up and down the beach for around an hour, movement.

“Here's an older chick,” Anholt said. “It's running in the dark rock. See this round log right here? It’s to the right of that.”

“Wow it’s really booking,” I observed.

We see the chicks — precocial, speedy, ready to get out there and try to survive.