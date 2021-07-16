Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at KNKX

KNKX Public Radio is committed to building a staff, board, community advisory council, and audience that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. We value this work and believe it is a non-negotiable part of our future.

We want KNKX to reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the place we live. That means people of different identities, backgrounds, experiences, and abilities feel welcome and at home. We believe that diversity is essential to authentic, accurate storytelling and reporting; and creating an inclusive workplace in which all voices are encouraged and affirmed is a core part of our values as an organization.

We have fallen short of this value.

Historically, public radio stations—whether focused on music or news—have been white-centered and have catered to mostly white audiences, staff, and donors. This has been the case at KNKX and KPLU throughout our history, which is why we have joined Public Media for All and are committed to their vision and goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion in public media.

We are actively working to live up to our ideals, and we take on this work with the understanding that success will likely involve a significant and humbling transformation of every part of the station. This work is a top priority for the organization.

Redefining Public Radio: Representation & Relevance

We envision a station whose content and staff represent the diversity of our community. We will focus on three areas:



Audience Staff & Culture Content

Audience

We want KNKX to reflect the diversity of the place we live. To do so, we need to deepen and expand our listenership to be a more inclusive organization, and to represent the entire population as a true community station. If we can accomplish this goal we will better serve our audience, remain relevant in our community, and will evolve as Puget Sound’s ethnic make-up evolves.

Goals:

Reach an audience that mirrors the 2020 Census demographics of Puget Sound in five years. Use Nielsen and other research tools to measure the results.

Reach a donor base that mirrors the 2020 Census demographics of Puget Sound in 10 years. Use research tools to measure the results.

Seek input from the community to guide programming decisions, including news coverage, music presentation and outreach activities four times per year.

Staff & Culture

We welcome people of different identities, backgrounds, experiences, and abilities and want all staff to feel at home. Creating an inclusive workplace in which all voices are encouraged and affirmed is a core part of our values as an organization. In order to be more inclusive and authentically connect and serve a more diverse audience; we acknowledge the need to add diversity to our staff and create an inclusive culture.

Goals:

Commit to building a staff, board and CAC that accurately reflects the demographics of Puget Sound in three years.

Design and implement HR criteria and processes that reflect DEI, for recruiting, hiring, retention, and staff training.

Conduct an annual staff Diversity Audit.

Conduct an outside assessment of our DEI work and progress, every three years.

Incorporate DEI goals into the annual goals of all staff.

Content

We believe that diversity is essential to authentic, accurate storytelling and reporting. We want to introduce audiences to people and ideas they would not be aware of if it weren’t for KNKX. We believe sharing diverse stories, cultures, and histories, enlightens audiences, builds greater empathy in our community, and increases a shared understanding of the world. We honor jazz and blues - music from the African Diaspora. We want the music to remain relevant, innovative, uplifting, and celebrated in our community and worldwide. We feel that a focus on presenting diverse content will resonate with the diverse audiences we want to reach.

Goals:

Increase the number of community partnerships with organizations that reach the racially diverse audiences we want to reach by 25%.

Conduct a source audit of news coverage and artists on our playlists and track this data on an ongoing basis.



Published July 16, 2021