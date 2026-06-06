- Wine and Beer events,
- Food Events,
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Wine Tasting - Bordeaux - Left vs Right Bank
- Wine and Beer events,
- Food Events,
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Wine Tasting - Bordeaux - Left vs Right Bank
We’ll be comparing Left versus Right Bank wines at our weekly Saturday wine tasting. Stop by to see which Bank you favor. It’s OK to like both.
The French wine region of Bordeaux, perhaps the most famous wine region in the world, is known for its big, bold red blends of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cab Franc (as well as Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Carménère).
Bordeaux’s most defining geographic feature, the Gironde estuary, formed by the Garonne and Dordogne rivers, splits the region in two and is the key to the area’s fame. This watery divide creates different soils on either side and results in vastly different wines.
Story in a Bottle Wines
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Artist Group Info
scohenglass@hotmail.com
Story in a Bottle Wines
10677 Main StreetBellevue, Washington 98004
4255909326
erin@storyinabottlewines.com