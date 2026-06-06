Wine Tasting - Bordeaux - Left vs Right Bank

We’ll be comparing Left versus Right Bank wines at our weekly Saturday wine tasting. Stop by to see which Bank you favor. It’s OK to like both.

The French wine region of Bordeaux, perhaps the most famous wine region in the world, is known for its big, bold red blends of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cab Franc (as well as Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Carménère).

Bordeaux’s most defining geographic feature, the Gironde estuary, formed by the Garonne and Dordogne rivers, splits the region in two and is the key to the area’s fame. This watery divide creates different soils on either side and results in vastly different wines.