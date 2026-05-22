Sunset Dancing Date Night at Bosma Estate Winery

Remember when date night felt like an actual date?

Join Bosma Estate Winery and Haute for Sunset Dancing Date Night at Bosma, a relaxed evening on the Bosma patio with wine, Rattlesnake Hills views, and beginner-friendly partner dance instruction.

No dance experience is needed, and no one is expecting fancy footwork. This is meant to be fun, approachable, and easy to follow.

The evening begins with a welcome social at 4:30 PM so guests can arrive, mingle, and enjoy their first glass of Bosma wine before instruction begins at 5:00 PM. Dance professionals Aaron Siebol and Michelle Hotchko will lead the lesson.

Tickets are $110 per couple and include dance instruction for two people, plus one glass of wine per person. Beer and additional glasses or bottles of wine will be available for purchase.

This event is 21+ and will be held outdoors on the Bosma Estate Winery patio, so comfortable dance shoes and a light jacket are recommended.

If your usual night out could use something besides another dinner table, this is a good one to put on the calendar.