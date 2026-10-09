Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship

Friday October 9. 2026

7:30pm

Steve says: “I will be playing with these fine musicians (not myself, but the other three) this Friday, October 9th, 7:30, at Seattle Jazz Fellowship!

Come have a listen, bring a friend.

L to R: Danny Godinez-guitar, the drummer, Jon Alberts-piano/keyboards, Paul Gabrielson-bass.”

Seattle Jazz Fellowship:

103 S Main St, Seattle, WA 98104