Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz

Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship

  • Live Music: Jazz

Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship

Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
Friday October 9. 2026
7:30pm

Steve says: “I will be playing with these fine musicians (not myself, but the other three) this Friday, October 9th, 7:30, at Seattle Jazz Fellowship!
Come have a listen, bring a friend.

L to R: Danny Godinez-guitar, the drummer, Jon Alberts-piano/keyboards, Paul Gabrielson-bass.”

Seattle Jazz Fellowship:
103 S Main St, Seattle, WA 98104

Seattle Jazz Fellowship
DONATION
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

booking@seattledrumschool.com
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
103 S. Main Street
Seattle, Washington 98104
info@seattlejazzfellowship.org
https://seattlejazzfellowship.org/