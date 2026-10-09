- Live Music: Jazz
Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
- Live Music: Jazz
Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
Steve Smith Collective at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
Friday October 9. 2026
7:30pm
Steve says: “I will be playing with these fine musicians (not myself, but the other three) this Friday, October 9th, 7:30, at Seattle Jazz Fellowship!
Come have a listen, bring a friend.
L to R: Danny Godinez-guitar, the drummer, Jon Alberts-piano/keyboards, Paul Gabrielson-bass.”
Seattle Jazz Fellowship:
103 S Main St, Seattle, WA 98104
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
DONATION
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
booking@seattledrumschool.com
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
103 S. Main StreetSeattle, Washington 98104
info@seattlejazzfellowship.org