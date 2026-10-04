Show Me Reptile Show — Kent

The Show Me Reptile Show is back in Kent — snakes, lizards, geckos, tarantulas, vendors, and supplies. Family-friendly. Advance tickets $12 GA, $17 VIP, kids 7–12 $5, 6 and under free; door $15 GA, $20 VIP. GA is a single-day pass, VIP is a full-weekend pass.

When: Sat Dec 5, 2026 — VIP 9 AM, GA 10 AM–5 PM; Sun Dec 6, 2026 — GA 10 AM, close TBD (Pacific).