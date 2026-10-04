- Kids & Family,
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Show Me Reptile Show — Kent
- Kids & Family,
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Show Me Reptile Show — Kent
The Show Me Reptile Show is back in Kent — snakes, lizards, geckos, tarantulas, vendors, and supplies. Family-friendly. Advance tickets $12 GA, $17 VIP, kids 7–12 $5, 6 and under free; door $15 GA, $20 VIP. GA is a single-day pass, VIP is a full-weekend pass.
When: Sat Dec 5, 2026 — VIP 9 AM, GA 10 AM–5 PM; Sun Dec 6, 2026 — GA 10 AM, close TBD (Pacific).
Kent Commons Community Center
Advance tickets $12 GA, $17 VIP, kids 7–12 $5, 6 and under free; door $15 GA, $20 VIP
Every week through Dec 06, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
6363581218
Outreach@showmereptileshows.com
Kent Commons Community Center
525 4th Ave NKent, Washington 98030