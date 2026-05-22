Sequim City Band presents “Let’s Go Soaring!”

Fasten your seatbelts - it's time to soar! Enjoy a free outdoor concert with the Sequim City Band, presenting their program themed around air and flight. Featured selections include "In Flight" by Samuel Hazo, a tone poem that musically recreates the experience of flying in a fighter aircraft; "Soaring with John Williams", a medley of uplifting familiar John Williams melodies; and "On Wings of Lightning", a spirited John Phillip Sousa march to finish off the program! Come fly with the Sequim City Band for a fun and lighthearted concert!