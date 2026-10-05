Neighbors are welcome to a free hot meal at Mountain Valley Chapel in Gold Bar on Sunday, November 22. The meal runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Grocery distribution begins at 1:30 p.m., with Thanksgiving food boxes for this gathering. Please sign in when you arrive. You can come without registering or attending church. Details from the church: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/event-details/rescued-foods-free-community-meal-groceries-in-gold-bar-2026-11-22-13-00-1